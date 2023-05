LaSorsa will have his contract selected from Triple-A Durham by the Rays on Sunday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The Rays will need to clear a spot on the 40-man and 26-man active roster in order to add LaSorsa to the club. The left-hander has made 11 appearances thus far with Durham while forging a 3.38 ERA and 15:8 K:BB over 24 innings.