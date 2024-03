The Rays acquired Rock from the Rockies on Thursday in exchange for Greg Jones, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Rock, 23, spent the 2023 season split between Double-A Hartford and Triple-A Albuquerque, collecting a 4.66 ERA and 112:34 K:BB over 92.2 innings covering 20 starts. The left-hander figures to be assigned to Triple-A Durham.