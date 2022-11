Lopez has been suspended 80 games without pay for testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

This will put Lopez out of action until the middle of next season. Lopez tested positive for Stanozolol, specifically. The infielder put together a .211/.309/.328 line in 81 games across High-A, Double-A and Triple-A last season, totaling six homers and nine steals in 309 plate appearances.