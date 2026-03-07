Aranda went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run for Mexico in Friday's 8-2 win over Great Britain in the World Baseball Classic.

Aranda's hot start to spring training appears to have carried into the WBC -- the first baseman has gone 5-for-13 (.385) with a double and two walks over six Grapefruit League outings. Even with the Rays heading back to pitcher-friendly Tropicana Field in 2026, the 27-year-old should occupy a premium spot in Tampa Bay's lineup to begin the new year. Aranda was a strong four-category fantasy contributor when healthy in 2025, as he hit .316 with 14 homers, 59 RBI and 56 runs scored across 370 regular-season at-bats (106 games).