Caballero went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 13-2 loss to the Rangers.

Caballero's homer briefly gave the Rays a 2-1 lead in the third inning before the Rangers scored nine runs over the next two frames. The utility infielder isn't known for his power, but he has two homers over his last five games. For the year, he's slashing .241/.301/.369 with six homers, 24 RBI, 38 runs scored and 24 stolen bases across 274 plate appearances. Caballero will likely see most of his playing time against left-handed pitchers, mainly serving as a platoon option in the middle infield.