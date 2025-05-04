Caballero is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.
Caballero will check out of the lineup after he started each of the last five games. Three of those starts came at shortstop, and he could see most of his playing time against right-handers at that position while the Rays have been scaling back the struggling Taylor Walls' playing time of late.
More News
-
Rays' Jose Caballero: Getting more time at shortstop•
-
Rays' Jose Caballero: Scores three times in win•
-
Rays' Jose Caballero: Swipes two bags in win•
-
Rays' Jose Caballero: Blasts grand slam Wednesday•
-
Rays' Jose Caballero: Making first start in outfield•
-
Rays' Jose Caballero: In Saturday's lineup•