Fleming could be used as a bulk reliever rather than a traditional starter Tuesday against the Nationals, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Fleming is currently listed as the starter for Tuesday's contest, but manager Kevin Cash said the team will discuss after Monday's game whether to use an opener ahead of the lefty on Tuesday. Fantasy managers that have Fleming rostered in deeper leagues will be rooting for him to be a bulk reliever, as it should give him a better shot to pick up a win.