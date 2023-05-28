Fleming did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing 10 runs (eight earned) on 12 hits and two walks over six innings against the Dodgers. He struck out three.

The home run ball was Fleming's downfall against the Dodgers -- five out of the 12 hits he surrendered left the yard. The 27-year-old southpaw had been pitching well coming into Sunday's matchup, allowing just three earned runs over 15 innings in his last three starts. Fleming's ERA is up to 4.62 with a 1.44 WHIP and 24:19 K:BB across 48.2 innings this season. He'll look to get back on track in his next start, tentatively scheduled for next week against the Red Sox in Fenway Park.