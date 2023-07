Fleming (elbow) allowed two earned runs on five hits and a walk while striking out two across 2.1 innings in a rehab appearance with Triple-A Durham on Thursday.

Fleming has been out since late May but has now made two rehab appearances. He threw 43 pitches in his latest outing and will still likely require a couple more appearances before potentially being activated. There is no formal timeline for Fleming's return, but a decision on his status will be required by mid-August.