The Rays placed Lowe on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a right oblique strain, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Lowe injured himself on a swing during Friday's contest, and an MRI revealed a strain that will cause him to miss at least the next 10 days. Jake Mangum was recalled from Triple-A Durham to fill the open roster spot, but Kameron Misner is most likely to start in Lowe's absence.