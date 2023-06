Lowe went 2-for-4 with one RBI, a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Padres.

Lowe has turned up the speed again with four steals over his last six games despite going just 3-for-19 (.158) with two walks in that span. He's now 18-for-20 on the basepaths this season. The 25-year-old outfielder has added a .285/.332/.512 slash line with 11 home runs, 41 RBI, 32 runs scored and 14 doubles through 61 contests, establishing himself in a strong-side platoon role in right field.