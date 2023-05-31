site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rays' Josh Lowe: Sitting versus lefty
Lowe is not in the starting lineup Wednesday against the Cubs, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Lowe will head to the bench as the Rays face off with left-hander Justin Steele on the mound Wednesday. Manuel Margot will replace him in right field and bat fifth in the series finale with Chicago.
