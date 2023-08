Lowe went 2-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base in Wednesday's 6-5 extra-inning win over the Rockies.

His 25th pilfer of the season came on the back half of a double steal with Jose Siri in the ninth inning, helping to rattle Colorado closer Justin Lawrence and fuel a game-tying two-run rally. Lowe has produced multiple hits in four of his last five starts, boosting his slash line in August to .339/.383/.536 with two homers, three steals, 10 runs and 10 RBI in 16 contests.