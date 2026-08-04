Rays' Kenny Piper: Optioned Tuesday

The Rays optioned Piper to Double-A Montgomery on Tuesday, though he'll remain with the big-league club through Wednesday's series finale in Colorado as a member of the taxi squad.

The 28-year-old was promoted Monday to provide catching depth in the wake of Hunter Feduccia's departure at the trade deadline, but trade-acquisition Liam Hicks has quickly joined the active roster. Piper started Monday's contest and went 1-for-4 with a walk and a run scored in his major-league debut. He should return to Montgomery later this week, as long as Hicks and backup Nick Fortes stay healthy.