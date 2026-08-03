Rays' Kenny Piper: Set for big-league debut

Piper's contract was selected from Double-A Montgomery and he is starting at catcher and batting eighth Monday against the Rockies.

The Rays traded Hunter Feduccia to the Dodgers on Monday, and while they acquired Liam Hicks from the Marlins at the deadline, Hicks won't be able to join the team in time for Monday's game. Piper could be optioned back to the minors as soon as Hicks is able to take over the primary catcher duties ahead of Nick Fortes. Piper, 28, is slashing .253/.358/.498 with 11 home runs and 11 steals in 64 games at Double-A.