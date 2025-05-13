Kelly (glute) could begin a minor-league rehab assignment next week, MLB.com reports.

Kelly was placed on the 15-day injured list April 11 due to a left gluteal strain, but he had resumed playing catch in recent weeks and had hoped to begin throwing off a mound last Wednesday. The Rays haven't confirmed if Kelly was in fact able to start throwing bullpen sessions, but the right-handed reliever still seemingly has a chance at being ready to return from the IL before the end of the month. Prior to being shut down with the injury, Kelly struck out two batters and gave up two earned runs on two hits and two walks in five innings over his five relief appearances.