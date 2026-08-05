Rays' Liam Hicks: Swats grand slam in team debut

Hicks went 2-for-5 with a grand slam, a double and a walk in Tuesday's 9-7 extra-innings win over the Rockies.

Hicks was dealt from Miami at the trade deadline and had a fantastic performance in his Rays debut. His grand slam came with two outings in the third inning, and he ended up with his fifth multi-hit effort in his last eight games when all was said and done. The catcher is batting .284 with an .808 OPS, 15 homers, 66 RBI, 55 runs scored, three stolen bases, 10 doubles and one triple over 102 contests this season. Hicks' steady batting should make him the favorite for starts at catcher over Nick Fortes, especially against right-handed pitchers.