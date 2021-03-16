Patino was optioned off the active roster Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Patino is part of a large group of players who could start games for the Rays this season, but he won't be starting any right away. It's not particularly surprising to see him open the year in the minors, as he'd only made two starts at the Double-A level prior to last year when he jumped to the big leagues and didn't look entirely ready. He posted a 5.19 ERA and 1.85 WHIP while walking 16.5 percent of the batters he faced in his 17.1-inning debut. He could certainly still fill an important role for the Rays this year, but that won't come right away.