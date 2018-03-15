Smith (hamstring) is set to take batting practice and shag balls in the outfield Thursday, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.

Smith is nearing a return from a hamstring injury, and is expected to be ready for Opening Day according to manager Kevin Cash. He won't be running gaps with the rest of the outfielders, but today is a big test to see how the hamstring holds up.

