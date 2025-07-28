Thaiss will start at catcher and bat ninth Monday against the Yankees.

Thaiss was originally slated to sit out Monday's series opener, but he has been moved into the lineup after the Rays finalized a trade that sent Danny Jansen to the Brewers. Thaiss will be the team's starting backstop for the moment, though Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic relays that Nick Fortes is set to be acquired from the Marlins. Thaiss has a .641 OPS with one steal, one home run and 16 RBI in 181 plate appearances this season.