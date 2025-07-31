Thaiss is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Though the Rays recently shipped catcher Danny Jansen to Milwaukee while acquiring another backstop in Nick Fortes from Miami, Thaiss' playing-time outlook is unlikely to change dramatically. Thaiss had started in three of the previous four contests, but he's still likely to be stuck in a timeshare behind the dish with Fortes, who is regarded as the superior defender of the two.