The Rays officially selected Brosseau's contract from Triple-A Durham on Saturday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

As anticipated, the 25-year-old will get his first taste of the big leagues with the Rays losing another infielder (Daniel Robertson) to the 10-day injured list. Like Robertson, Brosseau possesses the ability to play all over the diamond, which could allow the utility man to see regular action against left-handed pitching while he's up with the big club. Over 283 plate appearances with Durham this season, Brosseau has slashed .313/.406/.579 with 35 extra-base hits.

More News
Our Latest Stories