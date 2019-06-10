Rays' Michael Perez: Activated and optioned
Perez (oblique) was activated from the 10-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Durham on Monday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
It had seemed likely that Perez would reclaim his roster spot as the backup catcher behind Mike Zunino once healthy, but he won't get the chance to do that just yet. Travis d'Arnaud, who owns a .256/.323/.481 slash line in 19 games with the Rays, will keep the job instead, with Perez seemingly waiting for an injury to open up a spot on the roster.
