Perez was placed on the 10-day disabled list Friday due to a left hamstring strain, Marc Topkin of The Tampa Bay Times reports.

Perez suffered the injury during Tuesday's game against the Braves during a play at the plate. He will be eligible to return next weekend when the Rays start a three-game set against the Orioles on Friday. In a corresponding move, Adam Moore had his contract selected from the minors. Look for Jesus Sucre to receive regular starts behind the plate in his absence.