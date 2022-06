Bitsko (shoulder) gave up three earned runs on two hits and two walks while striking out one in 1.2 innings in his pro debut for the Florida Complex League Rays.

One of the most talented prep righties to come through the draft in recent years, Bitsko underwent labrum surgery in December of 2020 and had not pitched professionally until this week. If he can get on track, he could be a big riser on prospect lists this summer.