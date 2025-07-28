The Rays acquired Fortes from the Marlins on Monday in exchange for Matthew Etzel, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

The Rays dealt Danny Jansen to the Brewers on Monday and have immediately replaced him with Fortes. Fortes has managed just a .225/.277/.344 batting line in parts of five major-league seasons, but the Rays hope to coax more out of him with a change of scenery. The 28-year-old should have the upper hand over Matt Thaiss for playing time at catcher the rest of the way for the Rays.