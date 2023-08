Basabe went 2-for-5 with a run scored Friday against the Angels.

Basabe has started all five games at shortstop since being promoted by the Rays and has consistently hit in the bottom third of the order. Friday's performance marked the first multi-hit performance of his career, and he's gone 4-for-19 overall. Basabe also has seven strikeouts and only one extra-base hit, though it appears that he'll have the chance to work through any additional development at the big-league level.