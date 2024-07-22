Fairbanks picked up the save Sunday, allowing one run on one hit and one walk against the Yankees. He struck out one.

Fairbanks entered the ninth with a three-run lead, but a walk and a Juan Soto RBI double led to Aaron Judge coming to the plate as the tying run. Fairbanks then induced Judge to fly out and struck out Austin Wells to end the threat, closing out his 18th game of the season. It was the third time in the last five appearances Fairbanks has allowed an earned run, though he's earned the save in each of those five outings.