Fairbanks earned the save in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Blue Jays, striking out one in a perfect ninth inning.

Called upon to protect a one-run lead, the right-hander locked down his 27th save of the season with ease, continuing his bounce-back form after a rocky stretch in which he allowed six earned runs over seven appearances. Since then, Fairbanks has gone four straight outings without allowing a hit, converting three saves in that span. The 31-year-old now sports a 2.98 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 58:18 K:BB across 57.1 innings this season.