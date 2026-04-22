Fairbanks struck out one in a scoreless two-thirds of an inning Wednesday to record his fifth save of the season in a 4-1 win over the Cardinals.

The Marlins held a 4-0 lead heading into the ninth inning, but after Lake Bachar served up a solo shot to Ivan Herrera to lead off the frame and then walked Nolan Gorman, Fairbanks was brought in to quell the threat. The right-hander has converted three straight save chances over the last four days, but with Miami having a scheduled off day Thursday, manager Clayton McCullough may not have to worry about giving him some rest and finding an alternate closing option. On the season, Fairbanks has a 7,27 ERA that doesn't line up with his much more palatable 1.04 WHIP and 13:1 K:BB through 8.2 innings.