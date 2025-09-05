Fairbanks allowed two earned runs on two hits and struck out one across one inning Thursday against the Guardians.

Fairbanks entered the game in the ninth inning with a four-run lead and gave up home runs to the first two batters he faced. He settled in to help the Rays secure the win, but his performance has been a mixed bag lately. Fairbanks has an impressive 23:0 K:BB across his last 16.1 innings, but he's allowed six home runs (3.3 HR/9) in that span.