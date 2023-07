Fairbanks struck out two without allowing a baserunner in a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save Tuesday against the Marlins.

Fairbanks was called upon to protect a four-run lead, and he did so with little issue. He's allowed an earned run in three of his last 10 appearances, but none resulted in a blown save or a loss. Fairbanks has also been excellent otherwise in that stretch, racking up 15:4 K:BB to go with a 0.96 WHIP. He should remain the Rays' locked-in closer.