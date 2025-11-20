Delgado signed a minor-league contract with the Rays on Wednesday, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.

Delgado spent the entire 2025 season with the Brewers' Triple-A affiliate, slashing .281/.363/.378 with 53 RBI, 58 runs scored and 40 stolen bases across 474 plate appearances. The 25-year-old infielder has yet to make his big-league debut but will presumably get a chance to compete for a roster spot during spring training.