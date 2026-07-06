Astros' Raynel Delgado: Heading to Triple-A

The Astros optioned Delgado (finger) to Triple-A Sugar Land on Monday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Delgado will give up his spot on the 26-man active roster to fellow infielder Braden Shewmake (adductor), who was reinstated from the 10-day injured list. During his latest stint in the big leagues, Delgado appeared in appeared in three games and went 1-for-5 with a double, a walk and a run. Delgado exited early in a start during last Wednesday's loss to the Twins due to dislocated pinkie finger on his right hand, but he made a pinch-hitting appearance and played an inning at shortstop in Friday's loss to the Rays and should be ready to handle an everyday role at Sugar Land.