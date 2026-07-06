Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Astros' Raynel Delgado: Heading to Triple-A

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

The Astros optioned Delgado (finger) to Triple-A Sugar Land on Monday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Delgado will give up his spot on the 26-man active roster to fellow infielder Braden Shewmake (adductor), who was reinstated from the 10-day injured list. During his latest stint in the big leagues, Delgado appeared in appeared in three games and went 1-for-5 with a double, a walk and a run. Delgado exited early in a start during last Wednesday's loss to the Twins due to dislocated pinkie finger on his right hand, but he made a pinch-hitting appearance and played an inning at shortstop in Friday's loss to the Rays and should be ready to handle an everyday role at Sugar Land.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!