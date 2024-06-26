Palacios went 2-for-4 with an RBI, three runs scored and a stolen base in Tuesday's 11-3 win over the Mariners.

Palacios doubled and scored in the second inning and then walked and scored in the sixth. He had a huge seventh inning, hitting an RBI single, stealing second and coming around to score for the third time in the contest. Palacios has tallied three multi-hit efforts and two steals in his past four games and is now hitting .249 with four home runs, 16 RBI and 12 stolen bases over 197 at-bats in 2024.