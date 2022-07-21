Quinn signed a major-league contract with the Rays on Thursday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.
Quinn began the season with the Phillies and slashed just .162/.225/.189 with a double, eight runs, three RBI and four stolen bases over 23 games prior to electing free agency. He landed a minor-league deal with the Royals in early June but was let go Sunday. The 29-year-old will now have an opportunity in the majors after Harold Ramirez (thumb) was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday. However, Quinn will likely serve in a depth role in the outfield and has limited fantasy value given his lack of success in recent year.