Pepiot (11-12) allowed three runs on three hits and a walk over three innings Tuesday, striking out three and taking a loss against Baltimore.

Pepiot gave up a pair of runs in the first inning and another in the third. After six straight outings of at least five frames, he's combined to go just 4.2 innings over his last two appearances. During that stretch, his season ERA has jumped from 3.59 to 3.86. On the bright side, he has not allowed a home run in six consecutive outings. Pepiot took losses in back-to-back starts for the first time since July 13 and 20. He now owns a 167:61 K:BB through 167.2 innings after what is expected to be his final start of the 2025 campaign.