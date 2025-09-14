Pepiot (general fatigue) will return to the Tampa Bay rotation to start Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays at Steinbrenner Field, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The Rays opted to scratch Pepiot ahead of his previous turn through the rotation this past Wednesday while he dealt with general body fatigue, a likely byproduct of him having already covered a career-high 163 innings on the season. The extra time off seemingly provided a necessary reset for Pepiot, who will re-enter the rotation this week after he said he felt "back to normal" following a bullpen session Saturday of about 10-to-15 pitches, per MLB.com. Though Pepiot shouldn't face any major workload restrictions Tuesday, the Rays aren't likely to let him push past the 100-pitch mark, which he's cleared just three times through his first 29 starts.