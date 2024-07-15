Pepiot (6-5) yielded two hits over six scoreless frames Sunday, striking out four and earning a win over the Guardians.

Pepiot gave up a pair of singles and plunked one batter but never faced much of a threat Sunday. He generated 12 swinging strikes, with six coming via the fastball. Pepiot has been fairly inconsistent in the first half of 2024 but owns a solid 3.92 ERA with a 94:31 K:BB through 17 appearances. Over his last four outings, he's registered a 1.71 ERA but has turned in just one quality start.