Pepiot didn't factor into the decision Thursday against the Phillies after allowing one run on two hits and two walks in six innings. He struck out three.

While Pepiot did fail to fan more than three in his third straight start, that didn't stop him from holding the Phillies in check. The right-hander gave up a season-low two hits, and he also threw six innings while conceding one run or less for the third time in eight starts this season. Pepiot has just seven punchouts over his past three outings, but he's yielded just four runs and hasn't surrendered a single long ball during this stretch. He'll take a steady 3.86 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 38:16 K:BB across 44.1 innings into his next scheduled appearance against the Blue Jays, who have a weak .646 OPS against right-handed pitching through 36 games.