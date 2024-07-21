The Rays placed Pepiot on 15-day injured list Sunday with a right knee infection.

Tampa Bay hadn't previously provided any indication that Pepiot was battling an infection, as he had already been confirmed to start Tuesday in Toronto. The Rays will now need to find a spot starter for Tuesday, but Jeffrey Springs (elbow) -- who is expected to make his final rehab appearance at Triple-A Durham on Sunday before being activated from the 60-day injured list -- should eventually take over Pepiot's spot in the rotation. A timeline for Pepiot's return won't be available until he's cleared to resume throwing.