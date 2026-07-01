Rays' Ryan Vilade: Productive campaign continues

Vilade went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and an additional run scored during the Rays' 10-4 win over the Royals on Tuesday.

Although Vilade is stuck in a part-time role, he's been effective when given playing time in 2026. Through 215 plate appearances, the utility man is slashing .278/.343/.484 with six homers, six doubles, 28 RBI and three stolen bases. Jake Fraley (hernia) is on a minor-league rehab assignment, and his eventual return to the Rays will create another obstacle to at-bats for Vilade.