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Rays' Ryan Vilade: Productive campaign continues

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Vilade went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and an additional run scored during the Rays' 10-4 win over the Royals on Tuesday.

Although Vilade is stuck in a part-time role, he's been effective when given playing time in 2026. Through 215 plate appearances, the utility man is slashing .278/.343/.484 with six homers, six doubles, 28 RBI and three stolen bases. Jake Fraley (hernia) is on a minor-league rehab assignment, and his eventual return to the Rays will create another obstacle to at-bats for Vilade.

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