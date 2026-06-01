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Rays' Ryan Vilade: Sitting in second straight game

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Vilade is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Tigers, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

After a stretch of three straight starts in which he went 0-for-10 with a walk and three RBI, Vilade will hit the bench for a second straight day. Both of Vilade's absences have come against right-handed pitching, so he still appears to be stuck in a short-side platoon role even though the Rays' outfield depth has been further tested with Jonny DeLuca (hamstring) recently joining Jake Fraley (hernia) on the injured list.

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