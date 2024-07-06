Baz (0-1) allowed three runs on seven hits and a walk over six innings Friday, striking out six and taking a loss against the Rangers.

Making his first MLB appearance since July 10, 2022, Baz delivered a quality start on 92 pitches. He looked impressive outside of an ugly three-run third inning. His fastball averaged 96.2 mph and topped out at 99.1. Baz posted a 4.12 ERA with a 44:23 K:BB across 39.1 frames with Triple-A Durham prior to his promotion. The 25-year-old's spot in the rotation could be in question once Jeffrey Springs (elbow) is ready to return. As of now, Baz is in line to face the Yankees at home next week.