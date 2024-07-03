Baz will be recalled from Triple-A Durham to take Aaron Civale's spot in the Rays' rotation, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Prior to being traded to the Brewers, Civale's next turn was slated to be Friday in Texas. It's not clear whether Baz will start that day or another, but his return to the big leagues is imminent. Baz struggled in May at Durham with a 7.71 ERA and 9:13 K:BB over 16.1 innings, but he rebounded in June, collecting a 1.57 ERA and 35:10 K:BB across 23 frames. The Rays could be careful with his workload in his first season back from Tommy John surgery, but Baz should be rostered in all fantasy formats.