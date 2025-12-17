The Rays and McClanahan (triceps) avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $3.6 million contract Wednesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

It's the same salary McClanahan was paid each of the last two seasons. The left-hander did not pitch at all in 2024 while recovering from Tommy John surgery and was limited to only three rehab starts in 2025 due to a nerve issue in his left triceps that eventually required surgery. The expectation is that McClanahan will be ready for the start of spring training, but he's a major health risk heading into the 2026 season.