McClanahan (triceps) is scheduled to make his Grapefruit League debut Tuesday against the Phillies, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

McClanahan worked two simulated innings in live batting practice Thursday and made it through without issues, paving the way for the left-hander to get into game action next week. By all accounts, McClanahan has been healthy for spring training and is aiming to be part of the Rays' rotation to begin the season.