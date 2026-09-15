Rays manager Kevin Cash said recently that McClanahan (forearm) has resumed playing catch but still has "a long way to go" before returning to the active roster, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

McClanahan has been out since early September with left forearm tightness, and while Cash is "encouraged" the southpaw is progressing, the manager is unsure whether the hurler will make it back before the end of the regular season. If McClanahan does make a start later this month, it would likely be during the final week and would involve a pitch count.