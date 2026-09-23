Manager Kevin Cash said Wednesday that McClanahan (forearm) will not be included in the Rays' ALDS roster, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

McClanahan had already been ruled out for the rest of the season due to tightness in his left forearm, and although the Rays will get a bye during the Wild Card Series, he still won't be ready to pitch by the time Tampa Bay begins its postseason run. Cash noted that it's still possible McClanahan will be available for the ALCS if the Rays advance, though they will wait to see where the left-hander is in his throwing progression at that point before making a decision.