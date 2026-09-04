Tampa Bay placed McClanahan on the 15-day injured list Friday with left forearm tightness.

McClanahan will make his second stint on the IL in the last three months after Thursday's rocky outing against Texas. The left-hander lasted just five innings, allowing four earned runs, his most given up since July 19. In his first season since 2023, McClanahan owns a 10-7 record, 3.36 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 106:39 K:BB over 118 innings. With the 29-year-old on the shelf, the Rays recalled Alex Cook from Triple-A Durham to replace McClanahan on the active roster.